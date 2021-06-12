Darren Gee Sells 36,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.52, for a total transaction of C$234,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$459,575.24.

TSE PEY traded up C$0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,158. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.63 and a 52 week high of C$7.14. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEY. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

