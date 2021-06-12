DATA Market Cap Tops $7.59 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. DATA has a market capitalization of $7.59 million and $664,059.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DATA has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00060360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00022227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.63 or 0.00785675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,891.96 or 0.08273579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00086807 BTC.

DATA Profile

DTA is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.