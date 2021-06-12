Datamine (DAM) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22,284.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. Datamine has a market cap of $588,431.85 and $22,284.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datamine has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00145361 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000113 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001841 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.54 or 0.00710433 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,533 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

