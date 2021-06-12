Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE MSP opened at $26.75 on Friday. Datto has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.31.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datto will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $137,958.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,228,458.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $611,054.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,377.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

