Datum Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, Datum has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $279,598.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00061524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00022150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.56 or 0.00791350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.57 or 0.08354206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00086928 BTC.

Datum Profile

DAT is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.