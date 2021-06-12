DATx (DATX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, DATx has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. DATx has a market cap of $1.13 million and $170,924.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00060952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00022210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.37 or 0.00795021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.19 or 0.08281003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00086649 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

