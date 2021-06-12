DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,977 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after buying an additional 219,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,617,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

DVA stock opened at $122.27 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.30 and a 52 week high of $129.59. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $241,939.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock worth $4,498,248 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

