Dawn Protocol Price Tops $2.61 (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.61 or 0.00007282 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $173.22 million and $216,589.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00061644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00021671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.60 or 0.00799633 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.62 or 0.08369024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00086866 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 66,362,958 coins. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

