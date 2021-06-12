DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 112,993 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 112,993 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.2% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after buying an additional 3,637,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.75. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

