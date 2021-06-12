DEAPcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.84 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $26.63 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00061658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00021691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.57 or 0.00801668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.81 or 0.08354202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00086861 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEP is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,106,410,521 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.