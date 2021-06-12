Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,208,089,000 after buying an additional 1,259,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $298,872,000 after purchasing an additional 267,631 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,212,000 after purchasing an additional 186,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,761,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on DECK shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.53.

NYSE DECK opened at $334.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.22. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $184.21 and a 12 month high of $353.71. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

