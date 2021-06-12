DeepBrain Chain Market Capitalization Tops $33.60 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $33.60 million and $1.17 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002339 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00058467 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00061393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00172960 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

