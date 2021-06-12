DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Hits $8.81 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $8.81 million and approximately $699.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00052641 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00044670 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,506,174 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

