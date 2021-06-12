Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the May 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Defense Metals stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29. Defense Metals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.59.

Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

