Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the May 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Defense Metals stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29. Defense Metals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.59.
About Defense Metals
Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.