DeFi Yield Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.36 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $342,686.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00058718 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00171235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00195946 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.39 or 0.01127530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,720.00 or 0.99842786 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,284,574 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

