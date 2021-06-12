DeGate (DG) Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $25.75 million and approximately $50,209.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One DeGate coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00058286 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00184262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00196101 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.58 or 0.01133059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,694.12 or 0.99717912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,280,730 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

