Degenerator Hits Market Cap of $913,535.72 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.47 or 0.00460350 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003695 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00016667 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.42 or 0.01181160 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

