DeHive 24-Hour Volume Tops $565,825.00 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last week, DeHive has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. One DeHive coin can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00003938 BTC on major exchanges. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $432,869.18 and approximately $565,825.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00058599 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00174881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00197559 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.65 or 0.01129923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,888.98 or 0.99968519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars.

