Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAL. MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.90.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

