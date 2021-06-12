Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEN. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Denbury from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Denbury has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE DEN traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,714. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 195.53 and a beta of 3.78. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $73.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,824,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after buying an additional 814,618 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,467,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

