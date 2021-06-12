Dent (DENT) Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $309.08 million and approximately $25.01 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00061696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.77 or 0.00801141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.31 or 0.08337190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00086859 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent (DENT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,261,255,759 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

