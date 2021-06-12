DePay Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, DePay has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00005076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $942,447.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00057793 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00166680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00197402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.88 or 0.01120362 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,880.86 or 0.99721975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,951 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

