Deri Protocol (DERI) Achieves Market Cap of $5.56 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $5.56 million and $348,988.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00058588 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00173719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00195791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.78 or 0.01122724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,815.47 or 1.00080831 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

