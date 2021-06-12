DerivaDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.46 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $63.46 million and approximately $79,480.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $2.43 or 0.00006803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00058483 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00173078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00195710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.38 or 0.01122809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,930.14 or 1.00509619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

