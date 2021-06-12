Desjardins Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI)

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Haivision Systems Company Profile

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

