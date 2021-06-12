Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Down 67.7% in May

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the May 13th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 52,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,049. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.83. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $19.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.3545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

DBOEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

