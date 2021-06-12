Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

DLAKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 8th. Commerzbank cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

