Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.
DLAKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 8th. Commerzbank cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 22nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.
