Deutsche Post’s (DPSGY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $69.40. 36,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,823. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

