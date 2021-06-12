DeXe Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.46 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. DeXe has a total market cap of $15.46 million and approximately $22.85 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeXe has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One DeXe coin can now be purchased for $4.73 or 0.00013184 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeXe Profile

DeXe (DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,268,159 coins. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeXe is dexe.network . The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

Buying and Selling DeXe

