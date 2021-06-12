DEXTools Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $25.69 million and approximately $346,370.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEXTools has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00061137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.36 or 0.00791118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.12 or 0.08306304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00086232 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,703,840 coins and its circulating supply is 101,158,943 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

