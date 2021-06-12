DFSocial Gaming Price Hits $192.05 (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $1.44 million and $21,348.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for about $192.05 or 0.00540645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00058420 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00162930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.38 or 0.00198134 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.23 or 0.01152008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,431.30 or 0.99741456 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

