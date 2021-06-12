dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Down 14.6% This Week

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $13.85 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00061117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.50 or 0.00784657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.81 or 0.08268469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00086367 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,008,307 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

