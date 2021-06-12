DIA (DIA) Reaches Market Cap of $59.11 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One DIA coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00004018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIA has a total market capitalization of $59.11 million and $11.86 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DIA has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00060896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00021749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.25 or 0.00780792 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.39 or 0.08249903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00086574 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA (CRYPTO:DIA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

