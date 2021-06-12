Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.14 ($74.28).

Several research firms recently commented on DLG. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of DLG stock opened at €65.42 ($76.96) on Friday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of €31.29 ($36.81) and a 1-year high of €66.36 ($78.07). The business’s 50-day moving average is €64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

