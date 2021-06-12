Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Short Interest Up 306.5% in May

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a growth of 306.5% from the May 13th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:DMIFF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 84,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,240. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.94. Diamcor Mining has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

