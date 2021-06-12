DIGG (DIGG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $35,095.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, DIGG has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a market capitalization of $11.35 million and $35,095.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $26,989.28 or 0.75319052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00058352 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00173524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00195287 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.09 or 0.01102581 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,885.86 or 1.00146772 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 420 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

