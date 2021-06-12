Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Trading 4.1% Higher This Week

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $438,145.52 and $80.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.51 or 0.00685143 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002669 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000267 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000367 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

