Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Reaches $0.0160 on Major Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $598,320.57 and approximately $314.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,494.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,391.25 or 0.06736934 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $576.99 or 0.01625579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.53 or 0.00455092 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00155917 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.05 or 0.00693215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.81 or 0.00455883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.13 or 0.00358161 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,461,226 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.