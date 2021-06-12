DigitalNote Market Cap Hits $10.44 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $10.44 million and $132,765.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.11 or 0.00692344 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000267 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 139.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,045,255,938 coins and its circulating supply is 4,897,835,097 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

