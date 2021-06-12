Digitex Futures (DGTX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.53 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 12th. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Futures coin can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00059017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.37 or 0.00795767 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.29 or 0.08284942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00086487 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.