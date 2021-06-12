Digiwage Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digiwage has a total market cap of $52,297.47 and $7.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000611 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 114.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

