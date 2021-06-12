DigixDAO (DGD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $36,278.00

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One DigixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $466.27 or 0.01298943 BTC on major exchanges. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $42.38 million and approximately $36,278.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00102098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00061661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.44 or 0.00797991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.26 or 0.08316478 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 90,890 coins. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

