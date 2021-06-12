Dimecoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 23% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $1,480.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00024915 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003048 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00171963 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

