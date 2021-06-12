Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.37% of Elevate Credit worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ELVT opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $125.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.72. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $71,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,944,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $179,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,362,455 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,270. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

