Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 32,645 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,645 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.71. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.32%. Research analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDSI shares. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,433.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

