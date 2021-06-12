Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 36,580 Shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.05% of Five Star Senior Living worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVE. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth about $2,011,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 171,238 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 620.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 71,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

FVE opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.93. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. Five Star Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.14%. Research analysts expect that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

