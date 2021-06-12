Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,006 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.06% of SEACOR Marine worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SEACOR Marine by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in SEACOR Marine by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,930 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in SEACOR Marine by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SEACOR Marine during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in SEACOR Marine during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SMHI opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 35.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%.

In other news, Director Charles Fabrikant acquired 14,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $81,194.10. Corporate insiders own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 101 support and specialty vessels, of which 64 were owned or leased-in, 35 were joint-ventured, and 2 were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

