Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,145 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 21,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,226,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 658,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,746 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 910,147 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $18,276,000 after acquiring an additional 188,383 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,571.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,626 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $16,076,000 after acquiring an additional 788,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $107,453.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,477.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 264,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $6,614,190.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,170.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,299,985 shares of company stock worth $34,703,390. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LEVI stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.85 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.79.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

