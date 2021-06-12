Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,159 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Eventbrite worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 274.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $20.94 on Friday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

