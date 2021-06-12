Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.60% of Goodrich Petroleum worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDP. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $696,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 27,941 shares during the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 631,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Goodrich Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

GDP opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

